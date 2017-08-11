Auburn police arrest sex offender on two violation charges

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police have arrested and charged a man for violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act.

Police arrested forty-six-year-old William A. Pilkington from Notasulga, AL on Thursday on felony warrants charging him with two violations of the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act.

The arrest stems from an investigation by Auburn Police into a report filed on August 9 in reference to a convicted sex offender living and working in the city limits of Auburn without first registering with local law enforcement officials.

Further investigation revealed that Pilkington, who was self-employed and doing business as a pressure washer, was living and working in areas that were restricted to him due to his sexual offender status.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants on Pilkington and charged him.

Pilkington was taken into custody and arrested by Auburn Police with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

Pilkington was transported to the Lee County Jail and is being held without bond.

