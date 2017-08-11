Annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle festivities kicks off

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.

The annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle is set to kick off Saturday morning.

More than 1,500 paddlers are expected to go rafting on the Chattahoochee River.

Zip lining will also be available as part of the event.

Organizers say some festivities kick off tonight and people who attend Saturday will also enjoy a riverside party in addition to live music, cold drinks, and a riverside party.

"You'll really get see what we are all about," says Benjamin Hatchett with Whitewater Express.

This is the fourth year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.