Columbus organization hosts job fair for people with criminal records

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - New-Life Second Chance outreach hosted a "one stop shop" resource and job fair Friday morning.

The event is directed toward finding employment for people with criminal records.

Those who attended got to meet with representatives from local resource agencies, schools and employers who are felon friendly.

The founder says it's a great second chance for those who want to improve their future.

"I along with the other board directors have been impacted by incarceration. So, as opposed to people who have job fairs to those with criminal records - they have never been there. They don't understand what we need when we get out. I think that is what makes this unique,” said Founder Waleisah Wilson.

This was the second year the organization held the resource and job fair.

