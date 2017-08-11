Case of Columbus man charged with murder of stepson turned over to grand jury

Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
(WTVM) – An Atlanta native will open the first Chick-fil-A in downtown Los Angeles. Ashley Derby, a Spellman college graduate, was selected as the local franchise owner of the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and will employ around 80 full and part time team members.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
Due to the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21, Muscogee County School District elementary schools will be released early as a precaution.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
