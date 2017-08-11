Case of Columbus man charged with murder of stepson turned over to grand jury

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The case of a man charged with murdering his stepson will go to a grand jury.

Daniel Kennedy is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a crime for the death of 25-year-old Shawn Gentile.

Gentile was shot at a home on 20th avenue in Columbus in September 2016 and taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

