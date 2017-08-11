Columbus police need help locating 72-year-old man with memory problems

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.

Seventy-two-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

Cline is described as six foot one, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes, and gray hair and a gray beard.

According to police, Cline is driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado 2500 long bed pickup truck with extended cab and a Texas Tag DKL7111.

The truck is champagne in color and has a dent and a Marine Corps decal on the tail gate.

Charles Cline was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve tee shirt and blue jeans with black slip on shoes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Charles Cline please call the Columbus Police Department 911 center, or 706-653-3400, 653-3449.

