Elderly man with memory problems has been found

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A missing elderly man with memory problems has been located and is in good health.

Before being found, 72-year-old Charles Cline was last seen by his family on Thursday, August 10.

The Columbus Police Department would like to thank the public for helping them find Cline.

