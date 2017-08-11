Heart of West Georgia presents $30,000 to The Thread

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The Heart of West Georgia presented a check in the amount of $30,000 to The Thread to cover the cost of replacing exercise devices that are located within Granger Park.

Heart of West Georgia President, Ken Young, along with several other members were on hand at The Thread by Granger Park today to present the check.

The Thread is a local community foundation dedicated to building infrastructure in the city.

Members of the Friends of The Thread, along with city and county leaders including LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton received the donation.

Young says the new equipment is a great asset to the park.

"People who are getting a little bit of age on them like myself. This is just a perfect situation it just fit right in with our mission of heart funding," says Young.

The donation came from funds raised in The Heart of West Georgia's annual golf tournament fundraiser.

