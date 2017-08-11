Taxpayers flood City Services Center to file appeals before deadline

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.

Columbus City Council voted this week to send a resolution to the Board of Tax Assessors asking them to let property taxpayers pay 2016 numbers instead of the new numbers for this year.

Property taxpayers have been in and out the City Services Building all day Friday to visit the Tax Accessors Office to file an appeal.

Chester Randolph, Chairman of the Board of Tax Accessors says, for several years prior to the summer of 2014, the Board of Tax Assessors frequently discussed the need for conducting a county-wide revaluation of all real estate parcels.

About the new software being used, Randolph says concerns led to the board's decision to request the city's commitment to an upgrade of the software which is jointly used by the Tax Assessor's Office along with other entities

The Board strongly believes that the appeals process works.

News Leader 9's Parker Branton spoke with taxpayers filing an appeal Friday.

It is important for Muscogee County property owners to understand that the Board is an independent board established to ensure fairness in the property assessment and valuation system and to keep politics from being involved in our establishing a fair and accurate property tax digest.

The Tax Assessors Office has extended their hours until 7 p.m. this week just for those who want to come down and appeal.

