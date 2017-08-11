Taxpayers flood City Services Center to file appeals before deadline

People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
Employment Eliminators, LLC will host a job fair Tuesday, August 15 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
