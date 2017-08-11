Hammock Park to open in Uptown Columbus between Woodruff Park, Dillingham St. Bridge

People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.More >>
People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
Employment Eliminators, LLC will host a job fair Tuesday, August 15 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Unemployment Eliminators, LLC will host a job fair Tuesday, August 15 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
What started as a happy story Friday quickly turned sour. Macey, the Great Dane that was on the run for more than 40 days, has died.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>