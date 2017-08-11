Hammock Park to open in Uptown Columbus between Woodruff Park, Dillingham St. Bridge

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you are wanting to lay out and relax in your hammock next to the Chattahoochee River you are now in luck.

The city of Columbus is installing a hammock park, located between Woodruff Park and the Dillingham Street Bridge in Uptown.

There, folks can hang their hammocks up on these newly planted wooden poles.

This project was put in place by the city's planning department and Uptown Columbus.

They say it was all funded by a private grant and are inviting everyone to come out and enjoy it.

