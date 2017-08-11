Block party held for Miracle Riders' return from Arctic Circle

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After completing a ten thousand mile trip over the course of 21 days, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders are back in the Fountain City.

A large crowd and local law enforcement welcomed the group back earlier Friday evening in Uptown Columbus.

Scott and 17 Miracle Riders left Columbus on July 21 on a charity motorcycle ride through Canada to the Arctic Circle Circle to raise money for the organization's, Our House at Carpenter's Way Ranch and Arabella Home for Girls.

In all, the ride raised $135,688 for the children.

Ressmeyer spoke to news leader 9 about what this journey means to his riders

"Us as the riders, all the guys believed in our House. They believed in the Arabella House. They believed in the Carpenter's Way Ranch. They believe in those kids and they're willing to go out there on the line and say I'll do ten thousand miles. I'll ride gravel roads. I'll do what it takes to show that support for those kids," says Ressmeyer.

Bank giant, Synovus sponsored the ride which has been taking place in the valley for several years.

