1 Fort Benning soldier dead following single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway

One man is dead following a single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway Friday morning.More >>
People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
The largest weekend of whitewater rafting is making its way back to the Fountain City.More >>
Auburn Police Division arrested 27-year-old Kwentavious Boyd of Opelika on felony warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Mega Millions said the winning ticket was purchased at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights, Illinois.More >>
