1 Fort Benning soldier dead following single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One man is dead following a single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway Friday morning.

Coroner, Buddy Bryan confirms a 30-year-old white male was the victim of the car accident that happened at 5:33 a.m going westbound on JR Allen Parkway to Phenix City.

According to officials, the victim's car flipped over a guardrail and dropped down about 100 feet on to the RiverWalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryan tells News Leader 9 the victim was a Fort Benning Army soldier.

Fort Benning is currently in the process of notifying family members.

A name is not being released at this time.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.