Opelika man dies from gunshot wound, coroner confirms

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - An Opelika man has died from a gunshot wound according to Lee County Coroner, Bill Harris.

Police say they received a 911 call to a person unresponsive in the front yard of a residence in the first block of Easy Street.

When officers and EMS arrived on the scene, they discovered 19-year-old Ladarius Cardwell with no signs of life with what appeared to be a gunshot injury.

Cardwell was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Opelika Police Department.

Cardwell will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office, Opelika Police and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with any information on this case, or who may have seen something in this area, is urged to contact the Opelika Police at (334) 705-5220 or the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line at 334-745-8686.