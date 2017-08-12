Lee Co. Sheriff's Office arrest 3 men for attempted murder of police officer

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment after shooting at a police officer.

The three men have been identified as 25-year-old Marion Felder, 26-year-old Alexander Felder, and 42-year-old Ronji Vason.

According to police, On August 11, a package store in the Notasulga community of Macon County, Alabama was being burglarized when the owner of the business who lives in close proximity went to check on it due to an alarm activation.

The store owner discovered the front door pried open and several masked individuals inside the business stealing merchandise.

The three suspects pushed the owner out of their way, ran from the business, and jumped into their getaway car.

The business owner rammed the suspects' vehicle with his car and chased them until they shot at him with a gun.

A Notasulga police officer who was on patrol in the immediate area observed the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with the headlights turned off and all the occupants wearing masks on their faces while being chased by the store owner.

The officer activated his lights and sirens and began chasing the suspect's vehicle.

The suspects began throwing liquor bottles outside their vehicle striking the police cruiser multiple times in the front windshield.

The suspects then started shooting at the pursuing policeman forcing the officer to return fire while continuing to chase them on Highway 14 toward the city of Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department had several officers respond to Highway 14 to assist in the high-speed chase.

Auburn officers were able to deploy and execute spike strips in front of the fleeing suspects.

Although the tires were now flat, the offenders continued to flee from the officers until finally hitting an iron fence behind a building located on North College Street in Auburn.

The suspects then fled on foot but were apprehended by the officers.

The Notasulga Police Chief Mike Knowles requested the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation into this officer involved shooting incident which has led to the charges against these offenders.

Lee County Investigators recovered several homemade masks, gloves, and a 9 mm handgun which are all believed to have been used by the suspects during this incident.

Investigators also recovered cigarettes, bottles of liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspects’ vehicle which had been stolen from the package store.

The Notasulga Police Department has also issued warrants for the arrest of these three defendants charging them with burglary and theft for breaking into the package store.

All three defendants are currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $76,000 bond.

They will be transferred to the Macon County authorities upon their release to answer to the charges of burglary and theft.

The case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

