Lee Co. Sheriff's Office arrest 3 men for attempted murder of police officer

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment after shooting at a police officer.More >>
One man is dead following a single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway Friday morning.More >>
An Opelika man has died from a gunshot injury according to the Lee County Coroner's Office.More >>
People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.More >>
The Columbus Police Dept is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with memory problems.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
NBC29 is reporting that a helicopter has crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.More >>
