Fourth annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle festivities take place in Uptown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The fourth annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle is taking place in the Fountain City with over 1,500 paddlers going down the Chattahoochee River all day Saturday as the largest weekend of whitewater rafting.

At 3 p.m. the Powerhouse Paddler Party kicked off overlooking Waveshaper Rapid on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Attendees of the event are able to watch folks crash through the Waveshaper Rapid while enjoying live music from Sailing to Denver, ice cold SweetWater Brewing Company beer and other refreshments throughout the afternoon.

The riverside party doesn't end in the water.

People are also enjoying the view and buying some souvenirs from vendors.

Organizers say this is all a way to give back to conserving the river.

This the fourth year for the event and organizers say they've had a great turnout so far.

The event that's lasts until 8 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

