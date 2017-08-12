AL continues to face emergency blood shortage

One man is dead following a single-car accident on JR Allen Parkway Friday morning.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested three men on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment after shooting at a police officer.
The fourth annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle is taking place in the Fountain City with over 1,500 paddlers going down the Chattahoochee River all day Saturday as the largest weekend of whitewater rafting.
An Opelika man has died from a gunshot injury according to the Lee County Coroner's Office.
People in Columbus are piling into the City Services Building to file last minute appeals on their soon-rising property taxes with just a few days until the deadline.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
