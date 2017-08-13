Mayor Tomlinson releases statement on violent VA white nationalists rally

The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.More >>
Columbus State University alumnus and actor Michael Stiggers Jr. has become the university’s first-ever graduate to perform on Broadway.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The Phenix City School System is starting year two of one of a kind technology in the classroom.More >>
The fourth annual Grand Columbus Whitewater Paddle is taking place in the Fountain City with over 1,500 paddlers going down the Chattahoochee River all day Saturday as the largest weekend of whitewater rafting.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.More >>
