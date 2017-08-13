MCSB to address ongoing issues in first meeting of school year

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – As the 2017 school year begins, a new list of priorities and ideas for the Muscogee County School Board is also underway, but controversy still surrounds incidents and several board members.

Heading into the 2017-2018 school year, a couple of recent controversial issues stay on the list the Muscogee County School Board will address.

First, the board's decision on whether it will hire independent legal counsel, which would investigate potential ethics violations.

Some on the board have gone on record saying fellow members Frank Myers and John Thomas may violate the district's code of ethics if they move forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, a student whose leg was amputated after he was reportedly body-slammed at an alternative school last September.

Second, a potential second round of searching for ways to improve alternative education in the county.

This, after the board rejected a proposal, by a vote of 5-4, to hire the Camelot Education Group as a special needs contractor.

School board member Cathy Williams recently told News Leader 9, "I expect we are going to continue to seek out the best solution again it doesn't matter where our children come from."

The first board meeting for the 2017-18 school year is Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

