Auburn residents learn more about upcoming total solar eclipse

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – One Auburn store is getting the community ready for the solar eclipse on August 21.

Wild Birds Unlimited hosted a seminar about what we can expect to see during the eclipse. Jordan Broadhead led the talk.

Fred Laumer remembers a previous total eclipse.

"It was pretty much total blackout, Laumer said.

Fred enjoyed an eclipse during the 60's and he says one thing he will never forget is how when everything went dark all the birds quit making noise.

Hal Smith with Wild Birds Unlimited says the store hopes to hold more talks in the future. Next month will feature the birds from the Southeastern Raptor Center.

