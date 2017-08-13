Opelika Fire Fighters recognizes TigerTown Chick-fil-A for their community support

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Fire Fighters Association is showing one community supporter thanks by giving the business a special gift.

This past week, the association presented TigerTown Chick-fil-A a framed picture of the night of the Leshner Mill fire.

In a Facebook post, the Opelika Fire Fighters Association said the Chick-fil-A location has been an amazing community supporter— evening donating food to fire fighters on many occasions while there were working endless hours.

