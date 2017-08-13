Peaceful protesters gather in Columbus after violent VA white nationalist rally

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Peaceful protesters gathered in Uptown Columbus early Sunday night in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.

Approximately 40 people gathered in Uptown Columbus walking a trail with signs in hand silently condemning the Charlottesville, Virginia violent white nationalist rally, which left three people dead and dozens injured.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a Facebook post, Tomlinson wrote: “I am outraged and sickened by the neo-fascist violence in the great city of Charlottesville. Hate and violence are not American and will not be tolerated.”

The chaos erupted in Virginia around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade— including neo-Nazis, skinheads, and members of the Ku Klux Klan who descended to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

President Donald Trump calling for the hate and violence to stop, but some of his critics say his words are too little too late, saying he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate.

"Hate and the division must stop, and must stop right now," President Trump said. "We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection for each other."

Trump condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides." He added: "It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama. It's been going on for a long, long time."

