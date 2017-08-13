Auburn apartment fire displaces residents

Several people have been displaced following a fire at an Auburn apartment complex Sunday night.

Auburn Fire Division Battalion Chief Joe Lovvorn says crews were called to the complex located at 889 Lunsford Drive with reports of a fire with flames visible. When AFD arrived on the scene, the building's fire sprinklers had extinguished most of the fire.

The fire was contained to one bedroom in the apartment. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Property management along with the Red Cross are working to find housing for the residents of three apartments that had to be evacuated this evening.

