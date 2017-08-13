Auburn apartment fire displaces residents

A total solar eclipse will take place August 21, which means darkness will fall across the Chattahoochee Valley while the moon covers the sun.More >>
A total solar eclipse will take place August 21, which means darkness will fall across the Chattahoochee Valley while the moon covers the sun.More >>
Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene in the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama. The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue News Leader 9.More >>
Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene in the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama. The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue News Leader 9.More >>
We are only a week away from the solar eclipse, and News Leader 9 has a breakdown of times when you can see this unique event.More >>
We are only a week away from the solar eclipse, and News Leader 9 has a breakdown of times when you can see this unique event.More >>
Peaceful protesters gathered in Uptown Columbus Sunday night in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.More >>
Peaceful protesters gathered in Uptown Columbus Sunday night in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.More >>
One Auburn store is getting the community ready for the solar eclipse on August 21.More >>
One Auburn store is getting the community ready for the solar eclipse on August 21.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.More >>
With the polarization of America and the empowerment white supremacist groups took from Donald Trump's election, many saw the violence of Charlottesville as inevitable.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
The puppy had been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was afraid he would be put up for adoption.More >>
The puppy had been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was afraid he would be put up for adoption.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>