Fire officials, police on scene at Auburn apartment complex

The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.More >>
The federal government plans to pay tribute to Georgia's largest barrier island by issuing a special coin.More >>
Peaceful protesters gathered in Uptown Columbus Sunday night in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.More >>
Peaceful protesters gathered in Uptown Columbus Sunday night in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend.More >>
Columbus State University alumnus and actor Michael Stiggers Jr. has become the university’s first-ever graduate to perform on Broadway.More >>
Columbus State University alumnus and actor Michael Stiggers Jr. has become the university’s first-ever graduate to perform on Broadway.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene in the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama. The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue News Leader 9.More >>
Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene in the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama. The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue News Leader 9.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>