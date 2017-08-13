Fire officials, police on scene at Auburn apartment complex

Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene at the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama.

The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue Drive.

News Leader 9 is on scene working to gather details.

This is a developing story continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.