Watch solar eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We are only a week away from the solar eclipse, and News Leader 9 has a breakdown of times when you can see this unique event.

Here is a list of times when the partial will begin:

Americus – 1:08 ET

Columbus – 1:05 ET

Ft. Benning – 1:06 ET

LaGrange – 1:05 ET

Thomaston – 1:06 ET

Alexander City – 12:03 CT

Auburn/Opelika – 12:04 CT

Eufaula – 12:06 CT

For more details on the solar eclipse click here.

