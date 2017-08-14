Watch solar eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – We are only a week away from the solar eclipse, and News Leader 9 has a breakdown of times when you can see this unique event.

Here is a list of times when the partial will begin:

  • Americus – 1:08 ET
  • Columbus – 1:05 ET
  • Ft. Benning – 1:06 ET
  • LaGrange – 1:05 ET
  • Thomaston – 1:06 ET
  • Alexander City – 12:03 CT
  • Auburn/Opelika – 12:04 CT
  • Eufaula – 12:06 CT

For more details on the solar eclipse click here.

