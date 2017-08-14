Free solar eclipse glasses available at APCU in Columbus

A total solar eclipse will take place August 21, which means darkness will fall across the the north America while the moon covers the sun.

While many will consider this event an exciting experience, it’s never safe to stare at the sun, even as it disappears behind the moon.

The only safe way to look directly at the eclipsed sun in through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses.

To help with viewing the event, News Leader 9 is giving away free solar eclipse glasses at Atlanta Postal Credit Union on Bradley Park Drive in Columbus. Glasses will be given out while supplies last.

