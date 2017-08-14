Free solar eclipse glasses no longer available

Several businesses in Columbus that were giving away solar eclipse glasses Monday morning have run out of glasses.

A total solar eclipse will take place August 21, which means darkness will fall across North America while the moon covers the sun.

While many will consider this event an exciting experience, it’s never safe to stare at the sun, even as it disappears behind the moon.

The only safe way to look directly at the eclipsed sun in through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses.

Another safe way to view the solar eclipse is to simply make a pinhole projector. Instructions here

