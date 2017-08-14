Where to get free solar eclipse glasses in Columbus

The Opelika Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Easy Street.More >>
Fire officials and officers from the Auburn Police department are on scene in the Bedell Village Apartments in Auburn, Alabama. The apartments are located at 889 Lunsford Drive near North Donahue News Leader 9.More >>
Fort Benning is sending their condolences to the friends and family of a soldier who passed away in a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.More >>
A total solar eclipse will take place August 21, which means darkness will fall across the Chattahoochee Valley while the moon covers the sun.More >>
We are only a week away from the solar eclipse, and News Leader 9 has a breakdown of times when you can see this unique event.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
