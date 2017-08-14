Fort Benning soldier who died in single-vehicle accident received many awards

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning is sending their condolences to the friends and family of a soldier who passed away in a single-vehicle accident over the weekend.

Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Caleb Service, 30, of Worthville, KY died Saturday following an accident on JR Allen Parkway heading towards Phenix City.

Service was assigned to 3rd Squadron, 16th Cavalry, 316th Brigade. He joined the Army in June 2005 and had three deployments to Afghanistan and two to Iraq.

Some of his awards include Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

