2 teens charged with murder in Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a deadly shooting in the 1000 block of Easy Street.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, killed 19-year-old Ladarius Cardwell.

TyKeith D. Webb, 16, of Auburn and Kevon T. Smith, 16, of Opelika were both arrested on Saturday.

Both of them have been charged with murder.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at (334) 705-5220.

