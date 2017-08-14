Auburn names Jarrett Stidham starting quarterback

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - There’s now an answer to Auburn’s biggest question of fall camp: who would win the starting quarterback job?

Monday, the Tigers announced that Baylor transfer QB Jarrett Stidham will start the opener against Georgia Southern.



Stidham and Sean White battled the first two weeks of the preseason for the starting role, but after the team’s second scrimmage it appears they have their man.



In his freshman season at Baylor in 2015, Stidham threw for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns. He sat out all of 2016 when he transferred from the Bears.



Auburn opens the season against Georgia Southern Sept. 2. Kickoff at 7:30 EST 6:30 CT.



