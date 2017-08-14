Metro Diner to open a Columbus location late 2017

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A restaurant that was featured on the Food Network TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” will be opening a location in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Metro Diner has announced they will be opening a location at 5524 Whitesville Road, the old Fuddruckers location, at The Landings Shopping Center.

They will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will serve their entire menu all day.

The restaurant serves dishes such as Fried Chicken and Waffles, Yo Hala on the Square (two thick slices of challah bread stuffed with bananas, brown sugar, cream cheese, and hazelnut syrup, prepared like French Toast and topped with a blueberry-strawberry compote), and a meatloaf plate.

According to a representative with Metro Diner, “Once you walk in, you feel like a regular. It’s the kind of place where last night is recalled over pancakes. Where the portions are big, but the egos are small. Where you don’t have to impress anyone and you can come as you are… We believe that when you care about the people you’re cooking for; it shows in the food. And what we serve is comfort food with flair,” said Metro Diner Marketing Director Crafton Bryant IV.

The average price is $12 per person. The restaurant plans on opening in December 2017, barring any construction delays.

The restaurant is based out of Jacksonville, Florida and has nearly 50 locations all over the country.

Click here to view their regular menu.

