Charlottesville murder suspect failed basic training at Fort Benning in 2015

(WTVM) – The suspect charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Charlottesville, VA deadly rally attended basic training at Fort Benning.

James Alex Fields Jr. reported to basic military training in August 2015.

He was released from active duty due to a failure to meet training standards in December of 2015.

“As a result, he was never awarded a military occupational skill nor was he assigned to a unit outside of basic training,” the Army stated in a release.

Fields was denied bond Monday morning after he was accused of driving his vehicle into a crowd of protestors and killing one person.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.