Columbus homeowners make final property tax increase appeal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Monday is the final day for homeowners to file a property tax appeal.

There have been long lines at the City Services building all day Monday.

This reassessment adding hundreds of dollars to many homeowners’ property taxes.

In July, the Columbus Tax Assessors Office re-evaluated certain properties for the first time in years.

"My increase was $300. The air property next door to me, that increase was $300. So, it's systematical, an exponential increase that should not be taking place,” said Nadine Moore

“I had to go up there and look at the house and see if the house changed. I was wondering what was going on, how in the world could the value go from $8,000 all the way up to $175,000,” said Thaddius Hill, who also is filing an appeal.

The Tax Accessors Office is sticking with the claim that there is "not a flaw" and property owners should appeal if they don't agree with their value.

Homeowners have until the end of the day Monday to file an appeal. The Tax Assessment office closes at 7 p.m.

You can also mail your paperwork to the office.

