Columbus mayor recognizes veterans

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson recognized 13 local veterans that have been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

Mayor Tomlinson presented a proclamation to Founder Paul Longgrear and the veterans in attendance at a ceremony that took place at the Mayor's office Monday morning.

Longgrear says this recognition speaks to the connection between the city and Fort Benning.

"For the mayor of Columbus to honor these guys, I think it says something to Fort Benning. That says we are partners in this and that we realize what you contribute,” said Paul Longgrear, Founder Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

The Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame was chartered in 2013.

Over the last four years, a total of 66 Georgians have been inducted.

This is the fifth class of Georgians to be inducted.

