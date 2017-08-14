Mayor Tomlinson writes op-ed on generals and civilian role

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson wrote an op-ed piece in Saturday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Her piece focused on Generals now playing a vital civilian role.

Tomlinson went on to write:

“The fact that our military officers, and not our elected officials, are trying to pull us away from the hate of trans-gender bigotry and derisive anti-global nationalism is a testament to how far we have fallen as a nation of would-be leaders. Long ago, we civilians drank anti-government Kool-Aid and as a result put too many who actually do hate government in charge of running it.”