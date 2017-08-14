SEGMENT: BBB warns of eclipse-related scams

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – With the total solar eclipse just days away, one thing to be aware of is rising scams related to it.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau stopped by News Leader 9 discuss some of those scams and how to keep your money safe.

Click here for our coverage of the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.