Phenix City Schools won't release early for solar eclipse

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – With the upcoming eclipse, some schools will be altering their school day schedule, but Phenix City Schools will not.

Teachers will discuss the hazards of viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye wear and students participating in any eclipse viewing event will be required to have a completed permission form.

During the eclipse, all physical education classes and afternoon recesses will be held indoors.

Parents who wish to check their child out prior to 1 p.m. may do so with no penalty.

Click here to follow our coverage of the 2017 total solar eclipse.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.