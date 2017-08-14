Congressman Bishop releases statement on violent VA rally

(WTVM) – Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop has released a statement on the violent white nationalist rally this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bishop in a Facebook post Monday said:

“I am heartbroken over the lives lost this weekend due to the hateful and violent protests by white supremacists and Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville. Of the millions of Americans who fought Nazism in World War II, hundreds of thousands died or were wounded. The beliefs of Nazis were and remain evil. We must stand together against such evil and continue to love one another.” “We love because he first loved us. If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen. And this commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother.” 1 John 4:19-21.

Three people were killed and dozens of people were injured Saturday as tensions boiled over when a car rammed into a crowd of protesters and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods.

President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs."

