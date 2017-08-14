Congressman Bishop releases statement on violent VA rally

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson recognized 13 local veterans that have been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson recognized 13 local veterans that have been inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame.More >>
With the total solar eclipse just days away, one thing to be aware of is rising scams related to it.More >>
With the total solar eclipse just days away, one thing to be aware of is rising scams related to it.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement following the violent white nationalist protest this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson wrote an op-ed piece in Saturday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution.More >>
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson wrote an op-ed piece in Saturday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution.More >>
With the upcoming eclipse, some schools will be altering their school day schedule, but Phenix City Schools will not.More >>
With the upcoming eclipse, some schools will be altering their school day schedule, but Phenix City Schools will not.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.More >>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
3-year-old King Knight was in his mother's running silver Chevy Impala when a 17-year-old acquaintance of the mother, who was in the car, suddenly took off.More >>
3-year-old King Knight was in his mother's running silver Chevy Impala when a 17-year-old acquaintance of the mother, who was in the car, suddenly took off.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>