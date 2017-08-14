Schools releasing early due to solar eclipse in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) – Due to the total solar eclipse, several school systems in the Chattahoochee Valley are altering their school dismissal schedules.

Here is a breakdown of schools and what their plans are for the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

Muscogee County School District

Elementary schools will dismiss at Noon ET (afternoon school bus routes will be adjusted two-and-a-half hours earlier than normal)

Middle and High schools will operate under their normal schedules with outdoor activities scheduled inside

Phenix City Schools

All PE classes and afternoon recesses will be held indoors

Parents who wish to check-out their child before 1 p.m. may do so without penalty)

Troup County School System

Elementary schools will dismiss at 3 p.m. ET

Middle schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m. ET (The HOPE Academy will dismiss at 3 p.m. ET)

Callaway, LaGrange, and Troup High will dismiss at 4 p.m. ET

The HOPE Academy will dismiss at 3 p.m. ET

THINC College & Career Academy will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. ET

Parents who wish to check-out their child early may do so without penalty as long as there is a written consent from a parent or guardian

