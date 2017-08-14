MCSB considers second option for independent attorney as accreditation approaches

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A new school year for both students and the school board in Muscogee County, but past issues remaining part of the conversation as controversy continues to surround current board members.

It took several hours to get to perhaps the most contentious item on the board's agenda, an issue that surfaced last school year— the possibility of ethics violations that could jeopardize the school district's accreditation.

Muscogee County School Board Chair Pat-Hugley Green stated attorney Glenn Brock from Atlanta, the board's first choice for independent legal counsel, will likely not have enough time to thoroughly assist them through the process.

"I don't think that it's necessary for us to go through this procedure," said board member John Thomas.

Thomas and fellow board member Frank Myers have criticized this decision from the start.

Thomas and Myers made no comments about the hiring process during the meeting but did tell us that moving forward with hiring attorneys is not a wise use of money.

"I don't 100 percent trust the limit that's been put on the spending at all," Thomas said. "Attorneys will generate more time and more costs as they go along. So, I'm just sorry that they're going through the motions and doing this, and spending the money on it.

Some on the board have publicly said they believe Myers and Thomas may violate the district's code of ethics if they move forward with assisting attorneys representing Montravious Thomas, a student whose leg was amputated after he was reportedly body-slammed at an alternative school last September.

Hugley-Green identified the next possible candidate for legal counsel as Charles Cox, an attorney from Macon.

According to Monday’s agenda, the board would prefer not to spend more than $15,000 on legal services.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.