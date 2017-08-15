FIRST TO ALERT: Forecast similar to Monday with AM fog & PM rain chances

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to some morning fog with visibility numbers low for some. Please take things slow on the roads! The fog will mix out by mid morning and we'll see a partly sunny sky with high humidity values, once again. "Feel like" temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low 100s with a 40% rain chance. Some heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.

The rain chance slacks off a bit for Wednesday but over the next 9 days the rain chances don't chance much beyond that. You can expect a 30-40% rain chance each afternoon and highs in the low to mid 90s. That's the forecast for next Monday so the solar eclipse, as of now, looks ok for viewing if we can keep the cloud cover down.

