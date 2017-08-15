Where to vote for U.S. Senate Special Election in AL

(WTVM) - If you are a registered Alabama voter and are unsure of your polling place, you can find that online.

To find out where you can go to cast your vote click here.

Once you get to the homepage, there will be a “polling places” button in a menu. You can then search for your location based on your name or where you live.

You can also use this site to learn about absentee ballots for the upcoming elections.

It can be used to register to vote as well. But you must be registered fifteen days before the day of the election to vote.

