Callaway Gardens will host solar eclipse viewing with former NASA Space Ambassador

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – Callaway Gardens will host a solar eclipse viewing with former NASA Space Ambassador Tom Garmon on Monday, Aug 21. Garmon will be there to witness and talk about the rare Total Solar Eclipse, one of the most incredible astronomical moments in our history.

In the area of Pine Mountain, Georgia, a three-minute partial eclipse will occur around 2:30 p.m. with close of 93 percent of the sun blocked by the moon. Cloudy conditions could minimize viewing.

Garmon will be available to answer questions as the eclipse occurs. The first 25 guests/families to this event will make their own pin-hole viewing device (one per family)for safe eclipse observing at no additional charge.

Based on availability, NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses can be purchased in the Discovery Gift Shop.

The NASA Live Stream will be available in the auditorium of the Virginia Hand Callaway Discovery Center.

Here is a list of scheduled events:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or as long as available) NASA Live Stream

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Make Pin-Hole Viewer activity and Eclipse Viewing with former NASA Space Ambassador Tom Garmon

2 p.m. Viewing of the Eclipse with former NASA Space Ambassador Tom Garmon

