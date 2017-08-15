AL Primary Special Election underway for U.S. Senate

(WTVM) – The primary election for the U.S. Senate Seat is underway in Alabama.

The seat was vacated by Jeff Sessions who is now the U.S. Attorney General.

The Democratic candidates include:

William Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Brian McGee

Charles Nana

The Republican candidates include:

James Beretta

Joseph Breault

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Dom Gentile

Mary Maxwell

Roy Moore

Bryan Peeples

Trip Pittman

Luther Strange

Polls close at 7 p.m. CT across Alabama. For more information about where you can vote in Alabama click here.

For election results click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.