AL Primary Special Election underway for U.S. Senate

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the signing of an executive order to create the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.More >>
New developments in the property tax controversy in Muscogee County, as we're learning more about the Board of Tax Assessors tabling a vote for now, on the recommendation to have current tax assessments rolled back.More >>
The primary election for the U.S. Senate Seat is underway in Alabama.More >>
The Columbus Police Department had another distracted driving sting, this time it was in Midtown Columbus on Tuesday.More >>
In communities across the Chattahoochee Valley, thousands of Columbus-area residents will come together in small groups on Nov. 7 for ‘On the Table.’More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
Former Auburn quarterback and "Last Chance U" alumnus John Franklin III is transferring from Auburn University.More >>
