AL Special Special Election underway for U.S. Senate - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

(WTVM) – The primary election for the U.S. Senate Seat is underway in Alabama. 

The seat is vacated by Jeff Sessions who is now the U.S. Attorney General.

The Democratic candidates include:

  • William Boyd
  • Vann Caldwell
  • Jason Fisher
  • Michael Hansen
  • Doug Jones
  • Robert Kennedy Jr.
  • Charles Nana

The Republican candidates include:

  • James Beretta
  • Joseph Breault
  • Randy Brinson
  • Mo Brooks
  • Mary Maxwell
  • Roy Moore
  • Bryan Peeples
  • Trip Pittman
  • Luther Strange

Polls close at 7 p.m. For more information about where you can vote in Alabama click here. 

For election results click here. 

