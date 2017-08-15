AL U.S. Senate primary election results

(WTVM) – The primary election for the U.S. Senate Seat is underway in Alabama.

Doug Jones has won the Democratic Senate Primary outright and no runoff election will be held.

According to the Associated Press, Republican's Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a runoff on September 26.

AP has called a runoff between Roy Moore and Luther Strange. The winner will face Doug Jones, the democratic nominee. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) August 16, 2017

The seat was vacated by Jeff Sessions who is now the U.S. Attorney General.

The Democratic candidates include:

William Boyd

Vann Caldwell

Jason Fisher

Michael Hansen

Doug Jones

Robert Kennedy Jr.

Brian McGee

Charles Nana

The Republican candidates include:

James Beretta

Joseph Breault

Randy Brinson

Mo Brooks

Dom Gentile

Mary Maxwell

Roy Moore

Bryan Peeples

Trip Pittman

Luther Strange

The polls closed statewide at 7 p.m. CT for the primary election.

On September 26, the runoff will be held to decide the single candidates from the Republican party.

On December 12, Alabama voters will decide who will become the next U.S. Senator for the state.

