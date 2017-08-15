AL U.S. Senate primary election results - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AL U.S. Senate primary election results

(WTVM) – The primary election for the U.S. Senate Seat is underway in Alabama. 

Doug Jones has won the Democratic Senate Primary outright and no runoff election will be held.

According to the Associated Press, Republican's Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a runoff on September 26.

The seat was vacated by Jeff Sessions who is now the U.S. Attorney General.

The Democratic candidates include:

  • William Boyd
  • Vann Caldwell
  • Jason Fisher
  • Michael Hansen
  • Doug Jones
  • Robert Kennedy Jr.
  • Brian McGee
  • Charles Nana

The Republican candidates include:

  • James Beretta
  • Joseph Breault
  • Randy Brinson
  • Mo Brooks
  • Dom Gentile
  • Mary Maxwell
  • Roy Moore
  • Bryan Peeples
  • Trip Pittman
  • Luther Strange

The polls closed statewide at 7 p.m. CT for the primary election.

On September 26, the runoff will be held to decide the single candidates from the Republican party.

On December 12, Alabama voters will decide who will become the next U.S. Senator for the state.

