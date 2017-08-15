Columbus police cracking down on distracted driving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department had another distracted driving sting, this time it was in Midtown Columbus on Tuesday.

Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department says police were setup Tuesday morning on Macon Road in front of the Columbus Public Library.

A total of 80 citations were given out and 32 of them were for distracted driving.

Drivers who were cited for distracted driving will have a court hearing at a later date, which has not yet been set.

The last time a distracted driving crackdown was held was in July in the area of Bradley Park Drive and Whitesville Road in North Columbus.

Then, police were dressed as construction workers and 96 drivers were cited and later had to appear in court.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.