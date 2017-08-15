Unemployment Eliminators hold job fair in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local group is looking to help qualified candidates find jobs.

"Unemployment Eliminators" held a job fair at the Columbus Trade Center Tuesday.

Organizers say they are committed to helping job seekers connect with employers to help them take the next step in their careers. For job seekers, having a chance to connect on the spot with employers can be very helpful.

"I brought resumes and there were four or five of them that were taking resumes on the spot. There were a lot of them that have their website where you can go online and they are taking names where they will call you later. They are doing where here right now on the spot type of hiring,” said job seeker Carla Ross.

The event featured more 40 employers and 1,200 job openings.

