AL Gov. Ivey creates Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AL Governor's Office)

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the signing of an executive order to create the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.

The order changes the previous Alabama Council on opioid misuse and addiction by adding the Alabama attorney general as a third co-chair.

It also adds a physician appointed by the medical association of the state of Alabama among other new members.

In 2015, 736 people did in Alabama from drug overdoses, 282 of those were caused by opioids.

Click here to read the full executive order.

