AL Gov. Ivey creates Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced the signing of an executive order to create the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.

The order changes the previous Alabama Council on opioid misuse and addiction by adding the Alabama attorney general as a third co-chair.

It also adds a physician appointed by the medical association of the state of Alabama among other new members.

In 2015, 736 people did in Alabama from drug overdoses, 282 of those were caused by opioids.

Click here to read the full executive order.

Opioid addiction is a major problem in AL. Look fwd to reviewing council's recommendations to reduce misuse in state https://t.co/6Xw9oanD2b — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) August 15, 2017

