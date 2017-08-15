Chattahoochee Valley residents to discuss ways to enhance the community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – In communities across the Chattahoochee Valley, thousands of Columbus-area residents will come together in small groups on Nov. 7 for ‘On the Table.’

Residents will break bread and discuss ways to make our community even better – more sustainable, safe, strong and vibrant.

Columbus is one of 10 cities across the U.S. selected to replicate the ‘On the Table’ initiative this year with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Additional support for the local project is being provided from the Community Foundation’s Community Endowment Fund and Chattahoochee Valley Fair Fund.

“ On the Table will bring Columbus-area residents together to discuss the city’s many opportunities and address challenges, in a connected, organic way,” said Lilly Weinberg, Knight Foundation director for community foundations. “Its focus on local problem-solving and national knowledge-building will help establish a bigger network of engaged citizens across the country.”

CFCV invites area residents to host small-group tables in their homes, workplaces or community spaces.

Hosts can then invite people to join them for a constructive meal to discuss how to work together to better our community.

Hosts are in charge of their own event: whom they invite (people they know or haven’t yet met), what they serve, and what time of day it’s held. Hosts and guests can register at onthetablechatt.com.

