Columbus Board of Tax Assessors table vote on rolling back assessments

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – New developments in the property tax controversy in Muscogee County, as we're learning more about the Board of Tax Assessors tabling a vote for now, on the recommendation to have current tax assessments rolled back.

That call came from Columbus City Council in a resolution last week that would have homeowners pay their 2016 tax assessment instead of the new numbers until the appeals process is done.

Monday, was the last day for homeowners to file an appeal to those new property tax assessments.

The board of tax assessors will hold their next meeting, next Monday.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson sent us this statement in reaction to the board tabling the discussion:

"I urge the Board to continue in their mission to ensure our tax digest is correct. That is their mission. That is what we depend on them to do. They aren't in it for politics or popularity - Georgia law discourages that."

When asked if she prefers or wants this board to go with the city council recommendation/resolution:

"The Board is supposed to be immune from political influence. They are not supposed to be lobbied one way or the other by elected officials or citizens. They are charged by state law to apply their training and expertise in the field of assessment to come up with an accurate tax digest. So, like Georgia law, I encourage them to do one thing: come up with an accurate digest."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.